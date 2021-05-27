Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,810 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 848,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.