Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.78. 198,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

