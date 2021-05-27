Richard P. Wallace Sells 5,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.39. 1,003,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average is $293.58. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.