ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

NYSE:SOL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 4,093,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,087. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a PE ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

