Ramiro G. Peru Sells 1,308 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.41. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $230,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

