RAI Finance (RAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00355268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00187820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00836554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,870,008 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

