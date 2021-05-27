PTON Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. PTON has a total market cap of $418,814.11 and approximately $96.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.01032926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.95 or 0.09867246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00092790 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

