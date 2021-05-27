Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,074,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,028. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

