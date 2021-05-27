Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and approximately $763,906.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,093,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

