PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to post sales of $140.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $143.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $563.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PQG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PQ Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PQG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.36. 452,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.86. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.