Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $115.75 or 0.00302079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.01024301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.51 or 0.09814135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

