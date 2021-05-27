PolkaFoundry (PKF) 1-Day Volume Hits $453,293.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $453,293.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,782,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.