Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Trading Up 5.4%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Plus500 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.