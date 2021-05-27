PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.21 million and the highest is $84.91 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $89.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $339.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $342.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.38 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $350.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 204,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.83. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.