Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $10.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

