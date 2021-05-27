Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Up 0.6%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.44. 739,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 732,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Cormark increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$71,168.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,883 shares in the company, valued at C$17,943.15. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,740,972.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,134 shares of company stock worth $782,140.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

