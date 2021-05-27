Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNNGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

