Orchid Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Orchid has a market cap of $270.51 million and $81.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

