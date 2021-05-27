Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Tops $745,352.45

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $745,352.45 and $95.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.35 or 1.00146625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.44 or 0.01170964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00548442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00369244 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

