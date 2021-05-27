Numeraire Price Tops $45.49 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $225.72 million and $153.03 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $45.49 or 0.00121379 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00083960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00983700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.13 or 0.09655945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00092213 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,334 coins and its circulating supply is 4,961,575 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

