Niftyx Protocol Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 21% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $475,920.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00083193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.01016351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.09 or 0.09744451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars.

