NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $139.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

