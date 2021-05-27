New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 194,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.