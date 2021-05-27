Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 185,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,162. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Monro by 211.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $830,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $10,877,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

