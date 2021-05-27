Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $9.50 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Monetha has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $434,544.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00081832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00994208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.86 or 0.09743802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

