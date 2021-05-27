MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. 5,614,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

