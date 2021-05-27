Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $66.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,471,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,446,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 248,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 878.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

