Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 627,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

