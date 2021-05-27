MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $56,423.79 and approximately $153.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.