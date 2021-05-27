McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 395,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.