ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

MANT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 186,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

