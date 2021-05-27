LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.550–0.530 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 422,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,104 shares of company stock worth $3,507,379 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

