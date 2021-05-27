Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 57,963 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,923.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,513. The company has a quick ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

