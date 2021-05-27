Kcash One Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.