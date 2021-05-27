Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89.17 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $257.09 million and approximately $89.17 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00009474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00298172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 127,638,927 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

