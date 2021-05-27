JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON JD traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 917.60 ($11.99). 976,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 550.40 ($7.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 906.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 840.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

