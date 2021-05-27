Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells 2,825 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Martin J. Teitelbaum sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $12,175.75.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

