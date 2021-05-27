Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.

NYSE:BYD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 1,630,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

