Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $74,999.70 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 436,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,971. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.