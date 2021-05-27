ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 5,360,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.