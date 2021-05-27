Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,169. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $639,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

