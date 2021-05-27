Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 175,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

