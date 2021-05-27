Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-$523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 2,066,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

