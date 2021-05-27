H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.H&R Block also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.36-3.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 1,378,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.