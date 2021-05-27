Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

