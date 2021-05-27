Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,446 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 75,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.