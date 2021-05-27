Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 1.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

