Head-To-Head Comparison: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 122.82%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95% Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 10.91 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -15.84 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 56.96 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.22

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

