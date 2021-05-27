Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 1,149,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.