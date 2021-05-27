Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on June 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.99. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$81.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.31.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

